Charl Kinnear murder accused’s bail application moves to ’safer’ court

Cape Town – The trial of the man charged with murdering Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, Zane Killian, has been transferred to the Bellville Regional Court for the start of the bail application due to safety concerns.

The dates for the bail application has now been set for October 26, 27 and 30. Anti-Gang Unit detective Kinnear was shot outside his Bishop Lavis house on September 18. He appeared at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court today.

Former rugby player Killian, who professed his innocence at his last court appearance, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful interception of communication.

Commenting on the murder trial, regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said in a statement on Wednesday: ’’The matter is transferred following concerns that were raised over security around the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court.

’’After all parties agreed that the matter needs to moved from that court, the State was tasked with securing a new venue for the bail application.