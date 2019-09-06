The news that former Springbok and Rugby World Cup winner Chester Williams has died has left many South Africans in shock. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The news that former Springbok and Rugby World Cup winner Chester Williams has died left many South Africans in shock. According to reports, Williams died after suffering a suspected heart attack.

The 49-year-old was a stalwart of the game and was one of the heroes of the 1995 winning Rugby World Cup team.

He is the second 1995 World Cup winner to have died within two months after fellow Springbok wing James Small died of a heart attack on July 10 at the age of 50.

Many who were posting and honouring Williams on social media, thanking him for his kindness and how committed he was to inspiring the youth.

Elsies River High School: "Chester has been an inspiration to many of our rugby boys throughout the years. Last year he paid our school a visit to motivate our learners. Always in our hearts Chester. Thank you for being an amazing role model."

I was 14 and in high school.That was the 1st time i actually watch a full game of rugby and it was in SA,that was all because of Mr Chester Williams. RIP #Legend 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) September 6, 2019

I’m shocked by the untimely passing of yet another iconic figure of South African sport #ChesterWilliams So sad he won’t see a more representative squad and unarguably the best squad ever to represent SA in the World Cup lift the cup in Japan. Rest In Peace Hero! — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) September 6, 2019

RIP Chester Williams. You were one of my heroes my man. pic.twitter.com/ewjujfFc9o — Daddy (@LifeisSavage) September 6, 2019

RIP Chester Williams. Very shocking and sad news for South Africa. Thank you for your amazing contribution to building unity in our nation and the sport of rugby. Your place in history is assured. 🙏🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#ChesterWilliams pic.twitter.com/rORaJAbhzB — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) September 6, 2019

This is terrible. What a legend. Thank you is never enough for what you've done for South African rugby, more so for contributing to help us heal as a nation.

