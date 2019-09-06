The news that former Springbok and Rugby World Cup winner Chester Williams has died has left many South Africans in shock. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The news that former Springbok and Rugby World Cup winner Chester Williams has died left many South Africans in shock.

According to reports, Williams died after suffering a suspected heart attack. 

The 49-year-old was a stalwart of the game and was one of the heroes of the 1995 winning Rugby World Cup team. 

He is the second 1995 World Cup winner to have died within two months after fellow Springbok wing James Small died of a heart attack on July 10 at the age of 50. 

Many who were posting and honouring Williams on social media, thanking him for his kindness and how committed he was to inspiring the youth.

Elsies River High School: "Chester has been an inspiration to many of our rugby boys throughout the years. Last year he paid our school a visit to motivate our learners. Always in our hearts Chester. Thank you for being an amazing role model."

IOL 
 