Cape Town - A child rapist sentenced to 34 years in 2014, is appealing his conviction and sentence in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Judge Siraj Desai found Enoch Lufuthane guilty of seven counts - three of rape, three of abduction and one of kidnapping. He was acquitted, however, on three counts of attempted murder.

Lefuthane was also acquitted of a further four charges involving one of the boys - one of abduction and three of indecent assault.

Lefuthane initially faced 15 charges for terrorising boys between 2005 and 2012 in the Eastern Cape, as well as Stellenbosch. The incidents were alleged to have involved five boys who at the time were between the ages of 6 and 10 years old.

He was arrested in 2012 and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

African News Agency/ANA