Children in shock after father’s new wife is arrested for ’evil’ stabbing

Cape Town – A Mitchells Plain woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her pensioner husband to death. Gerome Hendricks was killed on Saturday night during an argument with his 51-year-old wife, Catherine ‘Rhona’ Hendricks, inside their Rocklands home. Gerome, 64, was stabbed once in the upper leg and bled to death. His eldest daughter, Melissa Croza, 40, says the couple had been married for three years and claims her father was the victim of an abusive marriage. “We are five children from his previous relationship, my dad had no children with this woman but was treated so badly,” says Melissa.

Gerome Hendricks Picture: Supplied

“She abused him, she would throw his clothes out into the street whenever she wanted to.

“My father never hit any of us once, neither did he hit my mother, so we can proudly say he was no woman abuser.”

Melissa says her father visited her house in Morgan’s Village on Saturday.

“He was at my house for the day and had a few drinks here and she (the wife) was at a house close by also drinking, but kept messaging him,” she says.

“They went home and then at around 9pm, a neighbour came to my house to say my dad and his wife were having a heated argument and I should come immediately.

“The neighbour eventually drove away and I didn’t have a lift to their house. My sister went but by that time she (the wife) had already been arrested and taken away.

“We never got to speak to her and ask her what exactly happened.”

Melissa says her father recently retired from long service at Telkom and received money which he used to “sort out” his wife, who opened a hair salon at their home on 1 August.

“When he got paid, he sorted her out with everything. Two weeks ago he put in aluminium windows at the house.”

Gerome’s only son, Heinrich Appolis, 29, says his father’s death shocked them all.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that, he was ill a few months ago and if he died of natural causes, we would understand, but to stab him to death like this is evil.”

SAPS spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed the incident and arrest.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of a 64-year-old man are being investigated after he was stabbed to death Saturday night at his home in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, during an apparent domestic violence incident. His 51-year-old wife has been arrested.

Daily Voice