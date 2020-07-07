Children stumble across dead body near Kraaifontein park

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot dead and with his pants around his knees in Kraaifontein. Residents of Bernadino Heights were shocked yesterday when children playing in the nearby Cassidy Street park started screaming about a dead body lying in the grass. The man was fully dressed, but his pants had been pulled down to his knees. A resident said a jacket and red face mask believed to belong to the victim was found nearby. The victim’s niece identified him as Alfredo Titus at the scene.

“We live in Zoo Park in Scottsdene and a policeman who had recognised him came to call us,” said the 40-year-old woman.

“He was 26 years old and his nickname was Mabassa.”

She said they don’t know the motive behind the killing.

“We can’t say he was a sweet young man, everyone mos have their off days. On Saturday night he still had supper by us.

“It was shocking seeing him like that in the park. It looks like someone had placed something inside his mouth.”

She added: “He didn’t have any children and did odd jobs for people.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Kraaifontein police have opened a case of murder after a body of a 26-year-old man was found at the corner of Canola and Cassidy Street, Kraaifontein.

“According to reports, police attended to the complaint at the address and found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests so far.”

