Children’s Magic Festival returns to Cape Town

AFTER a gruelling year, we can all agree we need a break, even more so the children. So, why not kickstart the December holidays and visit the Children’s Magic Festival.

The festival is one of the College of Magic’s big fundraising events and has been around since 1994. So, after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the College of Magic in partnership with the City of Cape Town will be presenting the Children’s Magic Festival from December 14 until December 18 at the Victorian Manor in Claremont. All set on attending the spellbinding entertainment are encouraged to dress up to the theme – the Big 5 of the animal kingdom.

Visitors can expect an outdoor magic show performed by the college’s most talented young entertainers, a self guided tour where all kinds of discoveries await, and optical illusions. The festival will also be hosting game stations and families picnics are encouraged via its onsite deli. Celebrating its 41-year anniversary of teaching the theatrical performing art of magic and its allied arts as well as vital life skills to children and adults in 2021, the College of Magic said it’s thrilled to have an opportunity to reinvent the festival. The college’s creative director, Chad Findlay has urged people to book their tickets.

“We are excited to bring back our popular magical programme with this fantastic new format! “It is the perfect holiday event for families wanting to share a safe and fun experience together. Book your festival tickets and join us,” Findlay said. Spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Luthando Tyhalibongo said the festival is a “one-of-a-kind”.