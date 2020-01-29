File picture: Pexels

Durban - The Christian Action Network (CAN) said on Wednesday it would be holding a "funeral procession" for babies that had been aborted since South Africa made abortion-on-demand legal. 

"On February 1, 1997 abortion-on-demand was legalised in South Africa. By February 1, 2020, an estimated 1 700 000 South African babies have lost their lives through abortion - legally - with taxpayers’ money," the group said via an emailed statement. 

In Cape Town, a "funeral procession" would take place on Thursday in memory of the babies "killed by abortion" who had never had a funeral, said CAN. 

Marchers would carry miniature coffins, flowers, Christian flags and scripture banners, posters and crosses. 

Christians and pastors from various denominations would be taking part in the procession and would gather outside the main gates of parliament to pray following the march, said the organisation.  

“The right to life is the most basic right. Without it, all other rights are meaningless. We cannot consider ourselves a society that values human rights if the most innocent and helpless of all people - pre-born babies – are denied the right to life,” said Taryn Lourens, the former international co-ordinator of CAN. 

She said that obituary notices had been placed on social media "in memory of all babies killed by abortion since 1997".

The Cape Town march starts at 12.30pm from Hanover Street. 

African News Agency (ANA)