Durban - The Christian Action Network (CAN) said on Wednesday it would be holding a "funeral procession" for babies that had been aborted since South Africa made abortion-on-demand legal. "On February 1, 1997 abortion-on-demand was legalised in South Africa. By February 1, 2020, an estimated 1 700 000 South African babies have lost their lives through abortion - legally - with taxpayers’ money," the group said via an emailed statement.

In Cape Town, a "funeral procession" would take place on Thursday in memory of the babies "killed by abortion" who had never had a funeral, said CAN.

Marchers would carry miniature coffins, flowers, Christian flags and scripture banners, posters and crosses.

Christians and pastors from various denominations would be taking part in the procession and would gather outside the main gates of parliament to pray following the march, said the organisation.