Cape Town - An eight-year-old child drowned while a six-year-old girl who was part of the same church group outing was rescued at the Kleinmond lagoon on Sunday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported.

Deon Langenhoven, NSRI Hermanus station commander, said: "At 16h20, Sunday, 11th February, NSRI Hermanus duty crew were activated following reports of a child missing in Kleinmond Lagoon.

"It appears that earlier EMR ambulance services had been activated after a six-year old-child, part of a Cape Town church group who are at Kleinmond Lagoon, was rushed to local doctors by family members following a drowning accident.

EMR paramedics had rendezvoused with the family and following successful CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts, the girl was transported to a hospital in a serious but stable condition.

"It appears that it was then discovered that an eight-year-old male child, from the same church group, was missing after he had last been seen in the lagoon in the same vicinity earlier.

"Our NSRI Hermanus rescue swimmers responded and on arrival on the scene we found EMR paramedics had located and recovered the child from the water and despite extensive CPR efforts the child was declared deceased."

Langenhoven said the SA Police Services were on the scene and an inquest docket would be opened.

The body of the child has been taken into the care of the Forensic Pathology Services.

African News Agency/ANA