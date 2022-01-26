Churchwoman shot execution-style in Langa only meters away from her one-year-old child

Cape Town - A 37-year-old Langa churchwoman was gunned down execution-style by two suspects on Sunday afternoon. Abongile Mabusela, a mother of two, allegedly sustained two gunshot wounds to the head. She was shot in her flat while her one-year-old child played only meters away.

According to a family friend speaking to Daily Voice, the suspects kept calling her phone. According to witnesses, this continued while she was at church, which led her to leave the service early. It was also reported that she was heard speaking to the suspects on the phone, giving directions to her home.

Neighbours claim they heard the first gunshot but thought it was an electricity box exploding. It was not until the second gunshot that they rushed out to the scene where they found Mabusela in a pool of blood on the couch, still alive. She died while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

IOL spoke to police who confirmed the murder. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday at about 16.50 in Langa where a 37-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation. “Langa police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.