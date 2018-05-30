



Reclaim The City made the announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday evening.





The RTC post read: Yesterday in writing from Ian Neilson and today on Kieno Kammies, the City of Cape Town just committed to develop affordable housing on Rasta Dolophini Site in Green Point - formerly the unused Bowling Greens!









The City's agreement comes after RTC activists called for the Rasta Dolophini Site to be developed to house lower income people working in the city. The site of the former bowling green has been vacant since a fire in 2016 saw the closure of the bowling club.





On Saturday Ndifuna Ukwazi held a gathering on vacant council land to highlight the plight of domestic workers, security guards and caretakers who are in desperate need of affordable housing in Green Point, which boasts a number of sports and recreation facilities.





The Green Point announcement comes just weeks after the City announced that it was planning new social housing developments for Woodstock, where activists occupied Woodstock Hospital as well as the Helen Bowden Nursing Home.





IOL

Cape Town - Housing activists are ecstatic after the City of Cape Town reportedly agreed to develop affordable housing on the site of the former Green Point Bowling Greens.