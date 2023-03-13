Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is sponsoring the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) 2023 Ice Hockey Under 18 World Championship DIV III Group B, which kicked off at the Ice Station at Grand West on Monday. Making the announcement, the City said the stage was set for the ultimate showdown as four junior ice hockey teams - South Africa, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and Thailand battle it out in Cape Town at the Ice Station at Grand West for the Division III Group B championship title.

A double header of round robin games per day kicked off from Monday and it will run until Thursday, with six action packed matches played over four days. Sprinting into action, day 1 seeing New Zealand take on Thailand in the first game, followed by South Africa facing off against Hong Kong to defend their home turf. City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith said that representing one’s country on any level was an honour,and the “City is proud to play a role in supporting that by providing an enabling environment to ensure that athletes get opportunities to showcase their talents and abilities.”

“We welcome the Under 18 junior ice hockey teams to our city and believe that this tournament is a pivotal platform to raise awareness for ice hockey and attract young players to the sport. “The City of Cape Town is proud to partner with the Western Province Ice Hockey Association to contribute towards achieving these goals," Smith added. There is free access to day time games, while tickets for night time games start from only R100.