Cape Town - City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase has condemned the violent protests and vandalism on Thursday and Friday in Dunoon, Milnerton, and Joe Slovo.
"There is no justification for the vandalism and anger aimed at innocent residents, commuters, MyCiTi personnel, city staff, and others who have happened to be in these areas during the protests," she said in a statement.
Aside from the MyCiTi commuters and staff who were exposed to traumatic situations, the residents of Dunoon and Joe Slovo had been significantly affected, as they risked their lives to get to work, school, and other destinations.
"We cannot accept nor tolerate this lawless behaviour," she said.
Perpetrators stoned the Phoenix MyCiTi station in Joe Slovo on Friday morning to gain entrance. Thereafter the thugs raided the kiosk. The entire station was vandalised and set alight. It was a miracle that the personnel managed to vacate the station unharmed. The station would remain closed until further notice.