City cop guns down undercover SAPS officer after mistaking him for robber









An undercover cop has been shot and killed by a Law Enforcement officer who mistook him for a robber, as he was arresting a suspect in the city centre. Cape Town - An undercover cop has been shot and killed by a Law Enforcement officer who mistook him for a robber, as he was arresting a suspect in the city centre. The drama unfolded on Tuesday night in Adderley Street when Constable Thando Sigcu, a father of three, had managed to capture a suspect wanted for drugs. Sigcu, 38, was stationed at Cape Town Central Police Station. A high-ranking police source reveals Sigcu, who had been on duty, was shot while trying to explain who he was. “He was working undercover and he had arrested the suspect who he had been chasing from the railway station,” says the source.

“He managed to get a hold of the suspect at the ATMs in Adderley Street.

“The suspect was apparently arrested for being in possession of drugs.

“The officer was making the arrest when he was approached by the Law Enforcement officer and his partner, who saw his firearm.

“He was questioned and was wanting to explain who he was when he was shot.

“The suspect was also shot and wounded.”

Richard Bosman, the Executive Director for Safety and Security for the City, says the matter is under investigation by the police: “The City can confirm that a Law Enforcement officer was involved in a shooting incident in the Central Business District last night.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says newly appointed Provincial Commissioner Lt-General Yolisa Matakata has expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of Sigcu.

“Detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations have taken over the investigation into the incident.

“It is alleged that the 38-year-old constable was apprehending a robbery suspect in Heerengracht Street, Cape Town around 9pm last night when two City of Cape Town Law Enforcement officers stopped on the scene.

“Shots were discharged and the constable was fatally wounded. Meanwhile the robbery suspect also sustained a gunshot wound and was subsequently admitted to hospital.

“Constable Sigcu was attached to Cape Town Central Police Station and at the time of his death was performing crime prevention duties.”

“He had been in the police for five years and has been described as a responsible and disciplined member.”

Colleagues of Sigcu says he was married with three children and described him as a God-fearing, hardworking policeman with a positive attitude who was passionate about soccer.

He was part of the Cape Town Central SAPS soccer team and an ambassador for Cape Town City Football Club.

“We are devastated (by his death),” says a colleague.

Cape Town City FC held a moment of silence for Sigcu ahead of their Premier League fixture against AmaZulu at Cape Town Stadium yesterday evening.

Julian Bailey of the club says Sigcu was an inspiration and had ironically made a short film about his life before he died: “ While spending time with him in his community we decided to film a short documentary about his life and the unique passion he brings to the stadium.

“This film will forever hold his memory close to the entire Citizens community. People felt safe with him around, he was a father figure for many Cape Town City supporters.”

Daily Voice