City of a Thousand, City of Gold: What’s behind the nicknames of iconic African cities?

But have you have you ever wondered how some African cities earned their nicknames? Many cities have been given alternate names over the years. New York’s "The Big Apple" and Paris’ famous "City of Love" are well known. But how do cities get their nicknames?

Hotel group Jurys Inn have uncovered the history behind the alternative names of over 100 of the world’s most iconic cities. Let’s take a look at some for cities across Africa:

The capital city of Morocco, Rabat, has been dubbed the "Washington of North Africa". It earned this because its wide boulevards, parks, monuments, embassies and government buildings reminded many of the US capital. Rabat is also the seat of the Moroccan royal family.

Khartoum is known as the "Triangular Capital". Sudan’s capital acquired the nickname due to the fact that it is located at the convergence of the White Nile and the Blue Nile, where the two rivers form a triangle.