City of Cape Town announces road closures ahead of interfaith tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Several roads around the Cape Town City Hall will be closed on Wednesday ahead of an interfaith tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Parade Street from Caledon Street to Darling Street will be closed at 6am. A lane closure will be in place on Darling Street, between Buitenkant and Corporation streets from midday onwards.

At 3pm Darling Street will be closed between Buitenkant and Lower Plein streets. Corporation Street (Longmarket to Darling Street) will also be closed at this time. A large screen will be placed outside the City Hall where members of the public are welcome to join and view the service as general public access will not be possible inside the City Hall due to limited seating as a result of ongoing national Covid-19 safety protocols. The public can access the Grand Parade from the side of the Castle of Good Hope.

Additional road closures may take effect, depending on the size of the crowd that gathers on the parade – however, given Covid-19, the public is urged to follow the proceedings from the comfort of their home. The City will livestream the service on its YouTube channel and share the link on its social media pages. A condolence book has been set up outside the St George’s Cathedral for members of the public to leave their messages.