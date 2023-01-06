Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management officials have completed the assessment in Philippi following the blaze that destroyed 75 structures and affected 378 people on Thursday. This follows after residents of the Phola Park informal settlement in Philippi on the Cape Flats lost everything in a fire that broke out in the area.

Earlier this week a woman died and hundreds of people were displaced in an inferno in Phola Park. The City said that various departments were on site and busy with assessments. “Eskom to restore electricity, Water & Sanitation will attend to damaged infrastructure, and Solid Waste will remove fire debris,” the City said.

The City further confirmed that the Department of Home Affairs was also called to assist residents with identity documents. The Gift of the Givers, Muslim Hands, Sassa and Beautiful Gate were providing humanitarian assistance. Speaking to the SABC, Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said their first priority was to distribute humanitarian aid to the victims.

“With the strong winds currently happening, the fire spread quite rapidly, but all credit due to the City of Cape Town firefighters who contained the blaze. Our teams are on the ground busy with assessments,” he said. Meanwhile, last Friday more than 100 shacks were gutted in Usasaza Street in Dunoon, leaving more than 230 people homeless. In Masiphumelele, near Fish Hoek, three people were killed when a fire ripped through several structures. The cause of these fires are still unclear at this stage.

