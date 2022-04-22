City of Cape Town concerned about state of school transport

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has urged parents to consider their child’s wellbeing and safety when it comes to school transport after numerous vehicles were found to be unroadworthy. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the City’s traffic services have initiated a special operation focusing on school transport operators.

Story continues below Advertisment

On Thursday, two children were injured an accident involving a minibus taxi in Steve Biko and Swartklip roads. “A month ago our traffic services initiated a special operation where schools across Khayelitsha and Delft were identified and enforcement focused around scholar transport operators. “Sadly the outcome is even worse than previously feared. A total of 12 schools were visited, with 1 191 vehicles checked. Of these, 324 were being driven by unlicensed drivers, 257 of the vehicles were unlicensed and 62 drivers had no PrDP (professional driving permit),” Smith said.

He said a further six taxis were found to have defective brakes and 223 had defective tyres. A range of other offences regarding school transport have also been recorded, including ignoring red traffic lights, changing lanes when unsafe to do so, three cases of reckless and negligent driving and 25 instances of vehicles were overtaking on the shoulder of the road. Smith said in the Delft area, at two different schools, two taxis were impounded.

Story continues below Advertisment

“While our traffic services will continue to focus on this and now in other areas, the extent and seriousness of the problem at hand requires each and every parent to consider their child's well being and safety. “Make sure the scholar transport you are using is properly registered and they abide by the law, that their vehicles are indeed roadworthy and above all else, that your child is transported safely,” he said. IOL