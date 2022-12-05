City of Cape Town condemns hijacking of roads contractor in Delft

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has condemned the criminal act and the hijacking of roads contractor while performing maintenance work in Delft. The City of Cape Town said it was condemning the criminal act in the strongest terms, and urged members of the Delft community to come forward with any information regarding the incident.

On Friday, one of the City of Cape Town’s road marking contractors was hijacked while performing maintenance work on roads in Delft. The recent incident comes after the City and province’s deployment of LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officers has been assisting in the fight against crime in the areas. Mayoral committee member for urban mobility Rob Quintas, said that a contractor, who was working under the supervision of the urban mobility directorate, was hijacked and lost his vehicle and road marking equipment in the process.

“Not only has this left the affected contractor without the means to complete his work, but has traumatised the roads teams in the area who are now unwilling to enter the area without an escort to ensure their safety,” he said. He also emphasised that this unfortunate incident has resulted in a delay in the project intended to improve the condition of the roads in Delft. “We cannot allow such criminals to undermine the essential work that the urban mobility’s roads teams are doing to improve services in the community,” Quintas said.

He also urged the community members in Delft those who may have seen or witnessed the incident are encouraged to come forward to share any information that will assist with the investigation by either visiting their nearest police station, or by calling the Transport Information Centre (TIC) on 0800 65 64 63. The TIC line is operational 24/7 and anonymous tip-offs are welcome IOL