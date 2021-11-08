City of Cape Town enforcement agencies arrest 201 suspects during weekly operations

During a random vehicle registration check on Saturday, four people were arrested on charges of possession of an illegal firearm and suspected stolen goods.

Two officers pulled over the Toyota Etios in which the suspects were travelling when the vehicle registration checked picked up a discrepancy in the colour of the vehicle. The vehicle was registered as silver, however, the vehicle on the road was white.

Officers who pulled the vehicle over and noticed the vehicle’s occupants were nervous, called for assistance and conducted a search of the vehicle.A woman was found in possession of a firearm and all four suspects inside the vehicle were taken to Steenberg police station for processing.