City of Cape Town enforcement agencies arrest 201 suspects during weekly operations
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 201 suspects and issued 55 087 fines in the past week.
Officers attached to the Traffic Service arrested 38 suspects, impounded 96 vehicles, confiscated 72 cell phones and issued 50 255 fines.
During a random vehicle registration check on Saturday, four people were arrested on charges of possession of an illegal firearm and suspected stolen goods.
Two officers pulled over the Toyota Etios in which the suspects were travelling when the vehicle registration checked picked up a discrepancy in the colour of the vehicle. The vehicle was registered as silver, however, the vehicle on the road was white.
Officers who pulled the vehicle over and noticed the vehicle’s occupants were nervous, called for assistance and conducted a search of the vehicle.A woman was found in possession of a firearm and all four suspects inside the vehicle were taken to Steenberg police station for processing.
At the police station it was found that one of the suspects had four pending cases for possession of an illegal firearm and one for attempted murder on a police officer.
Law Enforcement officers made 84 arrests which included 47 for possession of drugs and 12 for possession of dangerous weapons, five for the possession of imitation firearms and two for illegal firearms.
Officers also issued 2 011 notices and fines including 302 fines for not wearing masks and disregarding the lockdown curfew.
They also impounded two pitbulls on Friday after a 66-year-old man was attacked in Brackenfell.
Metro Police officers made 79 arrests in the past week with 37 suspects being nabbed for drug related charges, 11 for firearm related charges, 10 for contact crimes and two for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Officers also issued 2 821 traffic and by-law related fines and recovered four imitation firearms in the past week.