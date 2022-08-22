City of Cape Town enforcement agencies arrest nearly 400 suspects

Cape Town: The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies made nearly 400 arrests and issued nearly 60 000 fines for various transgressions over the past week. Metro police arrested 157 suspects and issued 4 678 traffic and by-law fines.

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspects were arrested on various charges, among them possession of drugs, contact-related crimes, firearm-related crimes and driving under the influence of alcohol. In the past week, CCTV cameras played a pivotal role in the number of arrests. Three motorists were arrested for drunk driving after motor vehicle accidents that were involved were captured on CCTV cameras. This also resulted in first responders being activated and dispatched.

CCTV cameras also led officers to a suspect who was found in possession of stolen jewellery in the CBD and a suspect who was spotted stealing a TV set from a bakkie and placing it in another vehicle in Bellville. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said the CCTV footage was a reminder of the crucial role technology played as a force multiplier and expanding the visible policing net.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is for this reason that the City is continuously investing in technology that can help us deliver more effective policing, and ensure safer communities, to complement our efforts on the ground. “Apart from the ongoing CCTV expansion, we are also looking to finalise our eye in the sky soon, as well as more dashboard cameras for our enforcement vehicles, but also body cameras for staff members,” Smith said. Law enforcement officers made 175 arrests and issued 3 273 by-law notices. Of those arrested, 49 were for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Story continues below Advertisement

Law enforcement officers also impounded 119 public transport vehicles, executed 1 446 warrants for arrest and issued 50 623 fines. The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 1 538 incidents from Friday until Sunday. A total of 107 assault cases were logged and 18 domestic violence reports filed.

Story continues below Advertisement

There has also been an increase in vehicle accidents this past week, from 40 the previous week to 46. “We noted from the crime statistics released on Friday, an alarming jump in the number of violent attacks against women and children. “Our PECC consistently records more than a dozen calls related to domestic violence, weekend after weekend.

“In one of the latest incidents, our metro police officers arrested a 39-year-old woman for assault on a 13-year-old girl in Macassar. The suspect tried to evade officers, but she was eventually arrested on a raft of charges including assault GBH, child abuse, contravention of a protection order and resisting arrest. “It is unacceptable that people are not safe in their own homes, and so very often, policing this type of violence is incredibly difficult because it happens behind closed doors and relies fully on victims speaking up. Many don’t, because they don’t believe that the system will support them,” Smith added. [email protected]nl.co.za