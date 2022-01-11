City of Cape Town enforcement agencies arrest over 200 suspects during weekly operations

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies arrested 212 suspects in the past week and issued 61 873 fines. It also said since December 16, enforcement agencies confiscated 9 384 bottles of alcohol.

Officers attached to the Law Enforcement arrested 102 suspects of which officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) accounted for 88 arrests. A total of 4 937 fines were issued by officers. The enforcement officers interventions to act against those who drink in public open spaces which includes beaches, saw officers confiscating 9 384 bottles of alcohol which amounted to 5 324 litres between December 16 and January 9.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said the amount of alcohol confiscated shows there are still too many residents who do not adhere to the rules or do not care about endangering their lives and that of others. “We have seen that the use of alcohol while driving often results in accidents and serious injuries to innocent passengers. “On Friday last week, children were injured when a driver, with no driver’s licence, and under the influence of alcohol, collided with another vehicle in Muizenberg.

“No one should have to be subjected to this, but children in particular, need us to step up on their behalf. “Don’t allow your children to get into a vehicle with someone who is not fit to be behind the wheel. “The consequences can be fatal, but even just being hurt in a motor vehicle accident is hugely traumatic,” Smith said.

Metro police officers arrested 72 suspects of which 30 were arrested for the illegal possession or dealing in drugs, seven for driving while under the influence of alcohol and 10 for property related crimes. Officers also issued 3 724 fines. Officers attached to the Cape Town Traffic Services arrested 38 suspects, impounded 42 vehicles, confiscated 54 cellphones and issued 53 212 fines. Enforcement patrols throughout the metropole also saw officers arresting 28 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol.