City of Cape Town enforcement agencies made over 1 200 arrests, confiscated 33 firearms during the festive period

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies had its hands full during the December period. During December 1, 2022 and January 2, 2023, enforcement agencies made 1 291 arrests, recovered 33 firearms and issued thousands of fines for various transgressions.

In its festive season roundup, the City reported alcohol confiscations to be on the increase year-on-year and emergency services also had their hands full with incidents during this period. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said it was an incredibly busy festive season and its staff rose to the challenges as their resources allowed. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith. File Photo: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) “I thank them for showing up, day in and day out, not only the uniformed staff members across our enforcement and emergency services but also those behind the scenes.

“The task was made more challenging by the behaviour of a minority who has no regard for the law, and no interest in taking accountability for their own actions. “Our alcohol confiscations soared, and while there is a drop in the overall litres confiscated, that is only because people are employing different tactics to get alcohol into our public spaces,” Smith said. He said people were coming up with various tactics to smuggle alcohol onto beaches.

“Bottles of spirits have now become sachets; large beers have been replaced by smaller bottles, and tales also abound of people disguising alcohol as babies wrapped in blankets, or using their children’s milk and juice bottles to smuggle alcohol onto the beaches. “We cannot carry on like this, and perhaps it is time to consider instituting stronger measures against transgressors,” Smith said. The increase of alcohol confiscations. Photo: CoCT Law Enforcement officers arrested 686 suspects and issued 23 070 fines for various transgressions.

Officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (Leap) recovered 22 firearms, arrested 25 suspects linked to the recovery of firearms and or imitation firearms. Metro Police officers arrested 332 suspects and issued 13 605 fines for traffic and by-law transgressions. Officers also managed to recover 11 firearms, six imitation firearms and 240 rounds of ammunition with 24 arrests.

The City of Cape Town said its enforcement services had its hands full during the festive season and managed to recover over 30 firearms. Photo: CoCT Cape Town Traffic officers arrested 273 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol, 46 motorists were arrested for reckless and negligent driving. Officers also managed to execute 4 667 warrants, impounded 515 public transport vehicles and recorded 272 682 transgressions. During this period, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to 3 442 emergency incidents of which approximately 1 800 were vegetation fires, 269 informal structural fires, 439 motor vehicle accidents, 167 pedestrians were knocked down and 145 trauma incidents were reported. It also reported the death of 27 people as a result of fires.

The Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 22 410 incidents of which 39% were calls for medical assistance while 19% were related to by-law transgressions. It also recorded 1 501 calls relating to assault, 617 for motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents, 520 calls for domestic violence, 219 calls for complaints about drinking in public spaces, 201 calls for self-harm and 111 complaints related to illegal sale of alcohol and or discharge of fireworks. “The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) played a pivotal role in coordinating the response to high stages of load shedding experienced in December, as well as the City’s multi-agency Festive Season Coordinating Committee.

“Staff also conducted assessments following 130 fires at informal and formal residential premises, and three informal structure flooding incidents,” Smith said. He added that 415 staff members and DRMC volunteers were deployed to beaches and major events across the city. [email protected]