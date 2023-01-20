City of Cape Town enforcement agencies to monitor matric results party hotspots

Cape Town – The Class of 2022 got their National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Friday and the City of Cape Town said its enforcement agencies would be on high alert monitoring celebrations. According to mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, staff would be monitoring popular hangouts including beaches, clubs and party hotspots.

“These celebrations are a focal point each year and the City congratulates everyone who passed. To those who didn’t make it, please don’t give up – success comes in many different forms, and at different times. “But whether its celebrations or commiserations, I want to appeal to our young people to do so responsibly.” He urged those consuming alcoholic drinks not to do so in public spaces or near water because of the risk of drowning while intoxicated.

Smith also urged those participating in celebrations to ensure a designated driver had been arranged and to share the occasion with people they could trust. “Our enforcement and rescue services are on alert to monitor the celebrations, but a reminder that safety is everyone’s business. “The City has noted a general uptick in the confiscation of alcohol from public spaces over the festive season,” Smith said.

He said the latest statistics from the Law Enforcement liquor pound showed that from December 1, 2022, and January 13, 2023, 20 854 bottles – 9 872.37 litres – of liquor were confiscated from beaches and other public spaces. [email protected] IOL