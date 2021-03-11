City of Cape Town establishes anti-dogfighting team

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has announced the establishment of its new anti-dogfighting team on Thursday. In a statement, mayoral committee member for safety and security Alderman JP Smith said the new team has already ventured into several hot spots, creating awareness of the responsibilities of dog owners and dogfighting. He said in Hanover Park, 27 dogs and five cats were surrendered to the team, three dogs and two cats were sterilised and 29 other animals were treated for a number of other ailments. Smith said the team’s mandate is to tackle dogfighting and deal with canine attacks on people and animals. The team comprises City law enforcement animal control officers, welfare inspectors from the SPCA and members of the Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU).

“Dogfighting is a real, vicious and barbaric activity which is rife across the metropole. Often the only time this dark issue comes to light is when a resident has enough courage or compassion for the animals involved to call authorities.

“The team that’s been assembled tackle these complaints and have already made inroads,” Smith said.

The team was established after the Cape Animal Welfare Forum engaged the City with their concerns about organised and informal dogfighting in the province.

“Dogfighting eats away at the moral fabric of society and its devastating effects have long been a priority for the City’s animal control unit.

“The newly integrated team aims to gather intelligence and information from dog attacks and injured dogs admitted for treatment, with the end goal of successfully prosecuting offenders. For too long, these perpetrators have got away with these inhumane crimes,” Smith said.

He said dogfighting is an underground activity and despite the outcry against it, it remains in the shadows and draws crowds.

Smith has called for public assistance in order to end these “barbaric” events.

The team will be dealing with dog attacks, monitoring and patrolling identified hot spots, scrutinising dogs impounded and those that were attacked for visible signs of regular dogfighting, impounding dogs involved in dogfights and attacks, arresting offenders involved in dogfights and monitoring cases and prosecution of offenders.

“I want to appeal to residents to report dogfighting as the consequences extend beyond the suffering of animals and arrest of the perpetrators.

“Children who witness these fights can become desensitised to suffering and pain, it can make them more willing to accept physical violence and they’re less able to empathise with others. This is not the legacy we want to leave behind,” Smith added.

Residents are urged to report cases on 107 or dial 021 480 7700 from a landline.

- African News Agency