City of Cape Town fires back on R42 million Desmond Tutu tribute claim

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has fired back on claims that it will spend R42 million for lighting up Table Mountain purple for the week, in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died this past weekend. On Monday, a Twitter user alleged that the city has set aside R42 million for the week for the honorary purple lights on Table Mountain and the City Hall in honour of the struggle icon.

The user further alleged that the city is spending R2.3 million per day on the purple “floodlights”. The City of Cape Town has subsequently dismissed these claims. Good day,



The total cost for lighting up Table Mountain this week is R80 000. All budget spending is fully audited, and as with all city spending, will be made available to the public.



Thank you. https://t.co/6B07PAs8vU — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 27, 2021 “I can confirm that the total cost for the purple lights this week will only amount to R80 000, for lighting up both Table Mountain and the City Hall”, spokesperson to the Cape Town Mayor, Greg Wagner, said.

The city has also stated that all budget spending is fully audited as with all city spending, and these audit reports will be made available to the public. As tributes to the late Archbishop continue to pour in, the City of Cape Town has announced that it will be hosting an interfaith tribute tomorrow at the City Hall at 6pm. The public will be able to view the service on screens outside the City Hall.