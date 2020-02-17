CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court on Monday granted an interim relief order to the City of Cape Town, allowing it to start enforcing its by-laws regarding a group of refugees who have been camping outside the Central Methodist Church for months.
Handed down by Judge Daniel Thulare during the court appearance of asylum seeker Jean-Pierre Balous, 39, the order stipulated that the city was to provide a suitable venue for the department of home affairs to process the refugees, and that the city should assist those in distress.
The judge said that the city could start enforcing its by-laws within seven days of setting up the logistics for the verification process.
The order does not include those living inside the church.
Should the refugees not comply with the order, the city could again approach the court for a contempt order or relief.