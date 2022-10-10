City of Cape Town has urged Transnet unions to return to negotiating table

The City of Cape Town’s MMC for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vosthe, on Monday urged unions to return to the negotiating table and work towards a resolution. This follows the decision by the Transnet workers represented by United National Transport Union (Untu) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union (Satawu), to go on strike last week in the middle of negotiations that were ongoing with CCMA.

Story continues below Advertisement

The City of Cape Town said that it had been in constant communication with the port management team to stay appraised of the situation and to advise and support where our mandate as a local government allows it. Statement by Alderman @VosJames



City urges Transnet unions to return to negotiating table.



Read more: https://t.co/1JBqItuJ9J#CTNews pic.twitter.com/X7weCQSz9i — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 10, 2022 “We want to acknowledge that the port management is implementing a business continuity plan while the strike is ongoing which is enabling some activity to take place in the port. However, it is unable to operate at full capacity,” a statement reads. The statement further said: “We have also formed a working group consisting of, amongst others, officials from the Enterprise and Investment Department within the Economic Growth Directorate, the Western Cape Exporters’ Club, the provincial Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and Wesgro wherein port challenges are identified and answers sought.”