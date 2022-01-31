City of Cape Town introducing free online courses to help households become environmentally conscious

THE City of Cape Town, in collaboration with ICLEI Africa, has launched a free two-hour mini-course to assist with managing household resources in an eco and cost-friendly way. The course was developed by ICLEI Africa, based on the City’s Smart Living Handbook series, and is hosted on the Learn with ICLEI Africa platform. This platform was launched last year to provide various learning experiences related to sustainability and resilience in African cities.

The self-taught course covers the basics of electricity, water, waste and biodiversity and has practical tips on how these resources can be protected and conserved. “Households have a significant cumulative impact, and we need to manage our resources by using them efficiently and fairly. Many of us know that we should be doing this but are often unsure what to do and how. I believe the handbook and this course will provide residents with the practical information they need to start taking action,” said the City’s deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews. ICLEI Africa, says that this initiative is one of many throughout the continent to advance sustainable cities in Africa.