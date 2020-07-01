City of Cape Town manager accused of child rape served with disciplinary in prison

Cape Town - A City of Cape Town subcouncil manager accused of raping a 13-year-old Strandfontein girl could be fired by the municipality after officials served his disciplinary notice on him in Pollsmoor Prison last week.

The rape case of Subcouncil 23 manager, Raphael Martin, 53, returned to the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court amid community protests yesterday morning.

Tempers flared lastweek when the distraught family of the traumatised teen revealed that she had allegedly been raped by the former Umkhonto we Sizwe freedom fighter for three years and hid it from her family out of fear.

He was arrested after a medical examination confirmed the girl had also been sodomised during this time. Martin appeared via the Audio Video Remand (AVR) system from Pollsmoor Prison where his case was postponed to 30 July for a formal bail hearing. City spokesperson, Priya Reddy, said they have commenced suspension proceedings and are in the process of making a final decision.

She said the City was informed of the bail hearing date and said as Martin is not reporting for work, he is not being paid. Reddy explains that if he is released on bail, he will be suspended with full benefits, but if his bail conditions prevent him from going to work, he will get no salary. “The charges are of sufficiently serious nature to seek dismissal,” said Reddy.