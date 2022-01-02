City of Cape Town offers its Council Chambers to Speaker of Parliament

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has offered the Council Chambers to Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula following the fire at Parliament on Sunday. The fire affected both the Old Assembly and the National Assembly buildings of Parliament.

The fire broke out while preparations were under way for the opening of Parliament next month, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on February 10. Hill-Lewis said on Sunday: “The devastating fire at Parliament today is a national tragedy. Cape Town is also the historic seat of Parliament, and so we share in the sense of tragedy felt by so many at this time. “While the full scale of the damage is being assessed, the City of Cape Town stands ready to do whatever it can to help.