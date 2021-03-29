City of Cape Town offers reward after break-ins at libraries

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is offering a R5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the perpetrators behind break-ins at several of its libraries over the past few weeks. The city council has recorded a loss of more than R100,000 while its final damage assessments are still pending. In a statement released on Sunday, the mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, said the continued theft and vandalism at libraries were worrying, as criminals showed no respect for their community and municipal services. He said vandalism has a domino effect as it could take months to repair the damage and get all services back in operation. “The net result is limited or no access to safe study spaces for our patrons, while also robbing them of opportunities to use the internet facilities at our libraries,” Badroodien said.

In recent weeks, Delft South library’s burglar bars and signage was stolen. Damage was reported to the outer walls after people lit fires against the building. The air-conditioning units, which were enclosed in steel cages, were stolen.

At the Lwandle library, cables linked to the air-conditioning system were stolen, with replacement and installation repair work totalling R20,000.

Macassar library had its entire fence stolen and it will cost the city council approximately R72,000 to replace it. Barbed wire was also stolen and the roof gutters were damaged.

Retreat library, which reported several break-ins last year, recorded its latest incident last month, when a security guard was stabbed twice as he tried to defend himself after he came across suspects trying to break into his vehicle, which was parked in front of the building.

The Suider Strand library burnt down last month and insurance payments amounted to R14.5 million, which included the building, library materials and furniture.

Earlier this month, suspects held the security officers hostage at gunpoint as they stole a fridge, loose scrap metal and a broken tap in the kitchen. The replacement value amounted to R4,600.

At the Weltevreden library, burglar bars were removed, windows were smashed and a desktop with a value of R7,000 was stolen. An assessment of damages to the library is due to be conducted.

Last week, on two separate occasions, suspects gained access to the Wynberg library and stole a number of small items. Fingerprints were taken by police. Fortunately, the suspects could not gain access to the main section of the library.

“'We have also seen some instances where libraries were vandalised for no apparent reason, where nothing was stolen. It does not make sense to break down a facility that provides important services to the community.

“We would like to once again request our communities and neighbourhood watches to be on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour at community libraries and to report it immediately,” Badroodien said.

He said criminals would continue their senseless acts of destruction until they were brought to book.

“The City appeals to anyone who has information to come forward and report it to the police. The City of Cape Town is offering a R5,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest or conviction of perpetrators,” Badroodien added.

African News Agency (ANA)