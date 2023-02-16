Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has urged members of the community in various areas across the metro where housing projects are being built, to ensure projects remain safe and on track. This comes after extortion gangs and construction mafias continued to sow terror at several housing developments, with about 10 people killed at construction sites in the past few months.

The City’s mayoral committee member for human settlement, Councillor, Malusi Booi said teams were committed, good hearted and utterly dedicated to the communities that are in need of housing and they do not deserve to be threatened or prevented from doing their work. “We have a human settlements budget of R2.8 billion to deliver over three years, and last year we had a 97% spend, despite all the challenges because we are the City of Hope. “Currently, we are faced with extortion, criminality, vandalism, community unrest, and unlawful occupation threatening approximately R1bn in projects across the metro,” Booi said.

Booi also added that the SAPS is investigating various incidents and also encouraged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to step up efforts to help stop this phenomenon. “Currently, 12 City projects remain under threat, impacting some 4 500 housing beneficiaries and greater action is needed from the authorities, but also our communities as we cannot complete projects without the community standing with us,” Booi added. He said the City has just recently unveiled a new six-point plan to help protect City housing projects from an increase in incidents of criminality and community unrest.

“We can predict the tension will increase as we come closer to an election year as well,” Booi said. The City’s six-point plan includes: Working closer with the SAPS and calling on the NPA to step up efforts to help bring these criminals to book. Enhancing security at the projects and increased monitoring. More cases being investigated by SAPS across the metro. Offering a R5 000 reward Greater City law enforcement resources to help protect projects and teams working on the ground. Call to action to communities to support the City. IOL