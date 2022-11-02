City of Cape Town re-appoints Lungelo Mbandazayo as city manager

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has confirmed the reappointment of current city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo. This comes after the City Council’s support for the appointment at the sitting on October 27, and the completion of related administrative processes.

In 2005, Mbandazayo joined the City as a director: legal strategy with one of his first priorities being the rationalisation of the City’s various legal services, which included forensics. Mbandazayo also served as city manager in January 2018. Mbandazayo said: “I’m a public servant; it is a wonderful thing to be able to play a part in improving the lives of the millions of people the City serves in so many ways.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be in this position, and it is also an enormous responsibility.” He said it was a greatest privilege to lead “talented people who form the finest public service in South Africa” and that over the last few years, their senior management team had driven the good governance agenda. “There is more to achieve as part of our commitment to innovation and creativity; our drive to collaborate with stakeholders; our love for public service; and our deep respect for each other and for the residents we serve.

“From here on, my focus will be on a range of new goals. We are going to scale our performance together to meet the outcome of our ambitious new Integrated Development Plan,” he said. City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Mbandazayo was an example of the progress South Africa could make if it were governed by values that governed the City of Cape Town. “Lungelo has our support, our backing, our full confidence, and he leaves with the weighty expectation of being at the head of a team that must deliver on the priorities of this government and the expectations of our public.”

With Nolwandle Gqiba, Dalene Campbell and Michael Webster continuing to lead the Human Settlements, Urban Mobility and Water and Sanitation directorates, some of the recent new appointments and some returning, to the senior management team include: Community Services and Health: Zukiswa Mandlana. Corporate Services: Ernest Sass.

Energy: Kadri Nassiep. Future Planning and Resilience: Gareth Morgan. Safety and Security: Vincent Botto.