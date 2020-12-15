City of Cape Town ready to implement latest Covid-19 rules

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement services are ready to implement the latest Covid-19 restrictions set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday evening. In a statement released on Tuesday, the city council said its enforcement services will extend their efforts to ensure compliance and curb the spread of Covid-19 as the country is hit by a second wave of infections. Executive mayor Dan Plato said while the city’s beaches remained open, it was up to residents to conduct themselves responsibly as the national government would not hesitate to close beaches due to non-compliance. “The Mother City has been given a reprieve by not being declared a hot-spot area and the City will do everything possible to ensure compliance with the restrictions, as well as the amended restrictions that have been announced,” Plato said. The latest amendments to the lockdown restrictions include a curfew from 11pm until 4am.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City will alter its festive season preparedness plan to match the amended regulations.

He is also appealing to the public to abide by the rules or face the consequences.

“Our staff will be out and about, in partnership with the South African Police Service, to monitor for compliance and issue fines in respect of the regulations where warranted,” Smith said.

Law enforcement agencies issue notices to businesses that are not operating in compliance with the latest Covid-19 regulations in Bellville on Monday. Photo: City of Cape Town

He joined operations in Bellville on Monday evening and said that while several venues were making an effort to comply with regulations, notices were issued to others businesses for not displaying warning signs, not having Covid-19 screenings in place and patrons not wearing masks.

Smith has raised concerns about the illegal alcohol trade since the sale of alcohol has been restricted to Mondays to Thursdays.

“We have indicated time and again how pivotal alcohol abuse is in placing an additional strain on our enforcement resources, but also our health-care system at a time when we can ill afford it.

“The City therefore calls on the public to blow the whistle on the illegal sale of alcohol. We will invoke our informant reward system for information that leads to arrests and successful prosecutions.

“Also, where establishments are selling liquor in contravention of the regulations, the City will apply to the Liquor Regulatory Authority to suspend or withdraw the liquor licence of the establishments,” Smith added.

African News Agency (ANA)