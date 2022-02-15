City of Cape Town receives 2 600 applications for five year old job advert

Cape Town - Over 2600 people have applied for a five year old job advert, in which the City of Cape Town had been actively recruiting learner law enforcement officers. The City of Cape Town, after receiving the thousands of job applications, has called on job seekers to check dates on adverts before submitting applications.

The advert made the rounds on social media recently. The City’s Corporate Service Directorate said the advert with the reference SS 60/17 which is currently being sent via WhatsApp, is appearing on Facebook and other employment platforms. The vacancy was advertised almost five years ago in 2017 and became invalid after applications closed on September 8, 2017.

As the invalid advert is sent to prospective applicants on social media and instant messaging services, approximately 2 600 responses have been received, Mayco Member for Corporate Services, Theresa Uys said. “This is cruel and creates an expectation and false hope for an opportunity for employment. Unemployment in South Africa is at an all-time high and sadly, the youth who are already having difficulty securing jobs, is the target audience,” Uys said. “It is no wonder we received approximately 2 600 applications in response to this fake advert. I want to reiterate that this advert is fake and creates absolute devastation for individuals who saw this as an opportunity to be considered for this role,” she adds.

Uys urged job seekers to check the reference number on job adverts since it will always indicate the current year. “I also want to warn those who are circulating this advert that they are committing a crime and can be held responsible for their actions,” she concludes. Earlier this month job seekers were warned of scammers posing as City officials who are offering jobs and opportunities with the City in exchange for money.