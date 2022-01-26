City of Cape Town records 19 drownings, 39 non-fatal drownings since September

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has recorded 19 drownings and 39 non-fatal drowning incidents since September 2021 until January 23. It said 14 non-fatal drowning incidents occurred at the weekend when temperatures reached extreme highs in the Mother City.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Councillor Patricia van der Ross has lauded lifeguards for their interventions and saving lives. She said lifeguards performed 184 help-outs the past weekend alone, in addition to preventative actions taken by them prior to a rescue being required. “Additional rescues were also performed by voluntary lifeguards from the 15 lifesaving clubs in Cape Town and the NSRI members from their base and satellite stations on duty around the coast.

“We thank these brave souls for putting their lives on the line to help others, amid some very challenging conditions and packed beaches. “Unfortunately, two fatal drownings occurred on Sunday - one at Strand Beach and the other at Sonwabe Beach. “The City recorded 15 fatal drownings between September 2021 and January 23, 2022, with 39 lives that were saved and recorded as non-fatal drownings over the same period,” Van der Ross said.

In most cases, victims had been swimming outside of designated bathing areas, on unguarded beaches or outside lifeguard hours. She said the City would continue to do their utmost to ensure the numbers do not increase. However, this success is largely dependent on the public making responsible and informed decisions when visiting beaches and swimming pools.