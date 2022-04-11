City of Cape Town scales up security plan ahead of the Easter weekend

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced plans to scale up its security plan ahead of the fast-approaching Easter weekend. The City says that these additional safety plans are an extension of the festive season safety plan.

The plan involves a host of City departments assigning resources to designated priority areas, including on the roads and at events, public amenities and other spaces that attract high visitor numbers over this period. “The Easter Weekend is traditionally a very busy time in Cape Town, second only to the festive season. That is why many of the elements of the very wide-ranging festive season plan are replicated to ensure public safety. These measures will also be in place for the long weekends on the calendar after Easter,” the City said. Law enforcement will collaborate with the South African Police Service, the Central Improvement Districts and Neighbourhood Watches to ensure the safety of all communities.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, said that enforcement agencies would also be keeping an eye on public amenities and we will also be patrolling crime hotspots in support of SAPS. “One of our key priorities over Easter is road safety. Historically, this period is associated with an increase in motor vehicle accidents and related fatalities. Our appeal to motorists staying within City limits over the period is to refrain from drinking and driving,” they said. “The City will be hosting a two-day operation Exodus later this week for long-distance transport operators, but the message to all road users is to obey the law at all times, particularly sticking to the speed limit,” Smith said.

Lifeguards will be on duty at designated beaches between 10:00 and 18:00 daily. Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, has also urged the public to abide by the national Covid-19 protocol. “Masks are no longer required outdoors, but it is important to keep your distance and to sanitise regularly. And, if you haven’t yet received a vaccination or your booster dose, please make it a priority before getting together with your loved ones this Easter holiday,” she added.

