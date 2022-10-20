City of Cape Town sees drop in electricity vandalism, illegal connection incidents

The City of Cape Town has announced that it has recently seen a slight decrease in the number of electricity vandalism and illegal connection incidents in the majority of its regions in the metro. In September 2022, 43 incidents of vandalism were recorded across the metro.

The majority of areas in the metro are seeing a slight decrease in incidents; however, Mitchells Plain remains a hot spot and recorded more than 20 incidents in September. The City recently earmarked R40 million to help curb and prevent incidents of vandalism and illegal connections in the 2022/23 financial year. City’s mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen called on residents and communities to stand with them as they continued to fight against electricity vandalism and illegal connections.

'“Approximately R1 million has been spent on the repairing and replacing of electricity infrastructure in September. “These included damaged streetlights, kiosks and other critical electricity infrastructure. “While this total remains high, we are making progress in curbing incidents of vandalism and illegal connections.

“The Wynberg, Parow, Oostenberg, Muizenberg, Mowbray, Helderberg and Atlantis districts have each recorded fewer than five incidents in September,” she said. Van Reenen further said City teams are monitoring all hot spot areas and illegal connections are continuously being disconnected. Residents are encouraged to report any illegal activity to the SAPS and to the City.

“Our enhanced initiatives are ongoing and we are making good progress. “The City’s R40 million injection for this new financial year, is focused on securing critical infrastructure in all communities – this includes security patrols in hot spots.” She also said that In coming months, the City will embark on a vandalism awareness and education drive in communities so that residents have a better understanding of the impact and cost of vandalism in their area and how money spent on fixing vandalised infrastructure could be spent on delivering more and enhanced services.

“The City is offering a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest, confiscation of stolen or illegal goods or the handing-in of illegal or stolen goods. “This reward is also applicable to information leading to the arrest of people vandalising, damaging or stealing electricity infrastructure or installing illegal connections,” she said. Van Reenen also urged residents to give out anonymous tip-offs; if they are aware of illegal activity that is taking place; that has happened or is still to happen: Call 112 from a cellphone (toll free) and 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 for emergencies.