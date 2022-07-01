City of Cape Town set to cut off water in the Sunningdale area

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate will be shutting off the water supply to the Sunningdale area for 12 hours this weekend, The water supply will be off from Saturday at 5pm until Sunday at 5am to allow maintenance teams to carry out emergency repairs on the 400mm diameter water main supplying Sunningdale.

Story continues below Advertisement

The emergency repair work will take place at the intersection of Sandown Road and Sunningdale Drive in Sunningdale, and is expected to affect traffic in the area. Traffic diversions will be in place and signs posted to help ease the traffic flow. The City said careful consideration was given to the planning of the urgent work in order to minimise any disruption.

Residents were advised to store water, before the shut off is implemented, in clean, sealed containers, and to ensure that their taps are closed during the shut-off to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the supply is restored. It was compulsory for the City to maintain its water supply infrastructure. IOL