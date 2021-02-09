City of Cape Town spent over R107m on PPE in ’transparent manner’

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has spent more than R107 million from March 16, 2020 to December 31 to procure personal protective equipment (PPE). The City said in a statement on Tuesday this was to ensure basic services can continue while protecting front-line and essential members of staff in performing their duties. Amid procurement fraud allegations nationwide amounting to hundreds of millions, the City said it acted in a transparent manner to ensure funds were spent appropriately and in line with National Treasury guidelines. ’’Throughout the pandemic, the City has published a list of all PPE suppliers as part of this government's commitment to transparency, accountability and zero-tolerance against corruption. ’’The City continues to procure PPE for COVID-19 specific requirements to ensure the safety of our staff and residents. PPE procured includes hand sanitiser, protective wear (gowns aprons, goggles, coveralls) and masks (surgical, respirator N95, KN95, FFP2) among others. These must be of required health and safety standards and protect employees in different types of work environments, including in the field.

’’Emergency procurement processes were followed in terms of the Supply Chain Management Policy, the National Treasury and the Municipal Finance Management Act to ensure the continuation of essential and basic services.

’’All Covid-19-related procurement tenders and requests for information have been published on the City’s website as part of our commitment to be transparent and accountable to members of the public.

’’As a City which acts in a transparent manner, our supplier list is open for all to scrutinise and the funding earmarked for this protective equipment has been spent as intended. The City does not tolerate corruption.

’’Staff and vendors are required to sign declarations of interest so that we can see who is connected to whom and ensure our processes are ethical and legal.

’’The more than R107 million spent on PPE is a testament to how effective the City has been in performing its duties and doing what is required to address this crisis. We thank our residents for their support during this time.

‘We will keep doing everything we can to ensure Covid-19-related expenditure is done with the utmost respect and transparency that expenditure of public money deserves,’’ said mayor Dan Plato.

Summary of monthly PPE needs:

Gloves – Nitrile Non-powdered– 465 000 units (232 500 pairs)

N95 Respirators – 15 000 units

FFP2/KN95 Respirators – 23 000 units

Surgical 3 Ply Masks – 139 000 units

Hand Sanitiser – 76 000 litres

Disposable Coveralls – 1 500 units

Disposable Aprons – 15 000 units

For full disclosure on the procurement, visit www.capetown.gov.za/coronavirus

IOL