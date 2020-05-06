City of Cape Town suspends three cops accused of stealing booze stock
A week after the three constables made their first appearance at the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court, the City revealed the cops have to pay their own legal fees.
Constables Heinrich Page, Frankie Hendricks and Albert Philander were arrested in front of their colleagues when they arrived for work on 24 April, after the man reported them for moering him and allegedly stealing his whiskey for his son’s fundraiser.
The trio spent the long weekend in jail and appeared in court on 28 April.
They were granted R2000 bail each and the case was postponed to 18 June for further investigations.
City Director for Safety and Security Richard Bosman says: “All three members were suspended and they are not at the workplace.
“Internal disciplinary processes are running concurrent with the criminal investigation.
“In this case, the charges the members face are criminal in nature.
“They have to pay their own legal costs in the event that they seek legal assistance.”Daily Voice