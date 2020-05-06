City of Cape Town suspends three cops accused of stealing booze stock

Cape Town - Three Metro cops, accused of kidnapping a Goodwood man and stealing his booze stock worth R15 000, have been suspended by the City of Cape Town.

A week after the three constables made their first appearance at the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court, the City revealed the cops have to pay their own legal fees.

Constables Heinrich Page, Frankie Hendricks and Albert Philander were arrested in front of their colleagues when they arrived for work on 24 April, after the man reported them for moering him and allegedly stealing his whiskey for his son’s fundraiser.

The trio spent the long weekend in jail and appeared in court on 28 April.

They were granted R2000 bail each and the case was postponed to 18 June for further investigations.