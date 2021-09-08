City of Cape Town unveils 19 new state-of-the-art vehicles to beef up its firefighting fleet

Cape Town – In a unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, the City of Cape Town unveiled 19 new vehicles at the Epping Fire Station. The vehicles will add to the current capacity of the Fire and Rescue Services fleet and other related emergencies.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith attended the unveiling. The vehicles unveiled are all equipped with extensive off-road capabilities with an advanced drive train to allow firefighters to access difficult terrain. Some of the vehicles have foam tanks on board, aside from their water storage capacity.

The City of Cape Town unveiled 19 new vehicles at its Epping Fire Station on Wednesday. Some vehicles are equipped with water storage and foam tanks. Photo: City of Cape Town The foam tanks will be used to extinguish fires in environments where using foam is required instead of water. The vehicles equipped with foam and water cannons will allow the operator to control usage of water or foam from within the vehicle while in transit or from a remote console. Among the 19 new vehicles, two are fully equipped technical rescue vehicles that are fitted with a wide range of rescue devices and equipment which will further enhance the capabilities of current rescue teams.

The City’s safety and security directorate invested more than R81 million in the newly acquired vehicles. “The acquisition process which started several years ago will allow the Fire and Rescue Service to expand its capability ahead of the summer months to deal with veld, industrial and residential fires. “Our firemen and women work in extremely dangerous environments when called upon to extinguish fires.

"They need the best equipment to assist those in need, to protect lives, property and infrastructure. These vehicles will allow them to access mountainous terrain and will increase the response time," Smith said. He said the City's Fire Services often assisted neighbouring municipalities when requested and the investment into these vehicles is an investment in the safety of not only residents but the natural and built environment.