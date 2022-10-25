City of Cape Town warns of water disruptions on Wednesday morning

This will result in the disruption of the water supply and possibly lower than usual water pressure in the immediate surrounding areas such as Lotus River, Ottery, Parkwood Estate, Grassy Park, Fairways, Plumstead and Wynberg areas from 10am until 1pm on Wednesday.

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town together with the Water and Sanitation Directorate announced that they will be conducting a dummy shutdown on its 915mm diameter water supply that will result in water disruptions on Wednesday.

The City’s Acting Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Siseko Mbandezi, said: “This is a very important exercise as it provides an indication of the extent of the impact and what mitigation measures need to be implemented and what the possibilities are to maintain the water supply to these areas.”

City advises of temporary water supply disruptions in Lotus River, Ottery, Parkwood Estate, Grassy Park, Fairways, Plumstead and Wynberg rom 10:00 until 13:00 on Wednesday, 26 October 2022.



Read more: https://t.co/VbTh39RIVN#CTNews pic.twitter.com/AysEBnabJ6 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 25, 2022

“This dummy shutdown will assist the planning teams in assessing the capability of the water supply network for re-routing of water supply in preparation for an actual shutdown, before making water tankers and standpipes available,” Mbandezi said.

He requested residents to store water upfront in clean sealed containers for domestic use during this period and to ensure that all taps are closed to prevent water loss or damage when the supply is restored.