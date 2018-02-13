CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Wednesday warned residents not to stockpile water, saying such practices could bring forward Day Zero, which is when the city’s taps run dry.

"Stockpiling municipal water, whether at home or at work, will prevent us from stretching our water supplies into the winter months and beyond. Please join others who are making it their mission to protect the remaining water in our dams,” the City said in a statement.

“With the dams supplying the City of Cape Town critically low at 24,7% of capacity, we cannot afford any action that could jeopardise the little bit of water that we have left. This is irrespective of the fact that Day Zero has moved out to 4 June 2018. The stockpiling of municipal water threatens our water-saving effort and residents are urged not to engage in this practice.”

The City of Cape Town on Tuesday announced that Day Zero has been pushed back to June 4 from May 11.

African News Agency/ANA