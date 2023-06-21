City of Cape Town warns residents of fraudsters promising job opportunities

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says it has received tip-offs of fraudsters that are currently taking money in exchange for the promise of a job at the City. The City’s corporate services directorate advises the public that it does not charge for job applications under any circumstance. All job and training opportunities are advertised through official city channels only.

According to the City, there's a syndicate posing as municipal officials trying to scam people into paying them money in exchange for jobs. "We would like to remind residents again that the City does not charge for applications, ever," City’s mayco for corporate services, Alderman Theresa Uys said. "We empathise with those individuals who have fallen victim to these fraudsters and ask that the public always use the channels communicated in the job advertisements when applying for opportunities.

"All job posts and training programmes are advertised in writing therefore residents should not accept any verbal offers," Uys said. Uys further added that City’s human resources department follows a recruitment process as outlined below: The City of Cape Town places adverts internally and/or externally depending on the nature of the vacancy. For external applicants, adverts are placed in appropriate newspapers, on the City’s website in the careers section, and on other career pages such as LinkedIn. Internal adverts are circulated electronically through the SAP portal and the careers page. The adverts are also placed on designated notice boards at City facilities. Depending on the level of the position, applicants will be requested to submit their job applications online via the City’s SAP portal, or forward it to a relevant vacancies email address. Training and development programme opportunities such as work integrated learning (WIL), skills development, the infrastructure skills development grant (ISDG), and the graduate internship programmes (GIP), can be accessed by signing into https://jobjack.co.za. Interested individuals will be required to register on the site and will then have access to register for these programmes. Uys also appealed to residents to report fraudulent activities to the South African Police Services to help bring the perpetrator to book.