City of Cape Town weekly operations see more than 46 000 fines issued and 274 arrests made

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town traffic services, metro police and law enforcement, in their operations last week, issued 46 699 fines and arrested 274 suspects, including two suspects with 73 outstanding warrants between them. On Saturday, April 2, traffic officers in the Melton Rose area arrested a suspect with 33 warrants against him. Another suspect with 40 outstanding warrants was arrested in the Blue Downs area the following day.

The traffic services say they issued 40 678 fines and arrested 41 suspects for various road and vehicle safety transgressions. Of the arrests conducted, 27 were for driving under the influence of alcohol and 14 for reckless and negligent driving. The City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, has expressed his concerns about motorists ignoring fines and arrests, believing that they will not get caught. “In the last week, our traffic officers took nearly 1 500 motorists into custody for outstanding warrants, so hopefully that serves as a wake-up call to other scofflaws who clearly have no respect for traffic regulations and the rule of law,” he said.

“While some feign ignorance, the majority simply do not want to pay for their transgressions and continue to transgress, despite their actions’ danger to other road users. These arrests should be a clear message to those who think they are above the law – we will catch up with you,” he said. The metro police say they arrested 162 suspects and issued 3 407 fines during weekly enforcement operations, 20 of which were for driving under the influence of alcohol and 64 for the illegal possession of drugs. Law enforcement officers arrested 71 suspects, 43 for the illegal possession of drugs, and issued 2 614 fines.

