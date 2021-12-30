City of Cape Town welcomes lifting of US travel restrictions

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has welcomed the news that the US will be lifting its travel restrictions on South Africa and several other African countries from Friday, December 31. The restrictions came in the wake of the discovery of the omicron variant by South African scientists.

Mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman James Vos said going forward, the global community must consider alternative measures to travel bans which, as shown by research, do not effectively limit the spread of the virus and are simply more damaging to economies. Vos has welcomed the lifting of the travelling ban and said this was especially good news as 2022 is around the corner. “It gives renewed focus to economic recovery and will offer a much-needed boost to Capetonians who work in tourism and related industries.