City of Cape Town will not lower water tariffs despite dam levels being at 95.6%

Cape Town – The Cape Town city council said on Tuesday dam water levels in the metropolitan area had increased to 95.6 percent, but it would not reduce tariffs.

In a statement, Cape Town member of the mayoral committee for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said water consumption from August 31 to September 6 increased by 21 million litres per day from an average of 633 million litres.

“Seeing the dam levels draw nearer and nearer to the 100 percent mark is absolutely riveting,” she said.

“For everyone who grimly watched the weather forecasts on the edge of their seats through the winters of the past few years, reaching 95.6 percent today is remarkable.”

Dam levels were at 81.9 percent at the same time last year. The current levels are the highest since 2014.