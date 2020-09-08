City of Cape Town will not lower water tariffs despite dam levels being at 95.6%
Cape Town – The Cape Town city council said on Tuesday dam water levels in the metropolitan area had increased to 95.6 percent, but it would not reduce tariffs.
In a statement, Cape Town member of the mayoral committee for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said water consumption from August 31 to September 6 increased by 21 million litres per day from an average of 633 million litres.
“Seeing the dam levels draw nearer and nearer to the 100 percent mark is absolutely riveting,” she said.
“For everyone who grimly watched the weather forecasts on the edge of their seats through the winters of the past few years, reaching 95.6 percent today is remarkable.”
Dam levels were at 81.9 percent at the same time last year. The current levels are the highest since 2014.
Limberg said a reduction in tariffs would depend on consumption.
“It is important that the City cover its costs to ensure that the maintenance and augmentation programmes can be carried out,” Limberg said.
“The current tariffs are for the projections and realities of the 2020/21 financial year. Costs of providing water to the city stay similar, even if residents drastically reduce consumption, and if maintenance is delayed, it can cause much more serious and costly problems down the line.
“This service includes maintaining a 11 500km water network, 9 500km sewer infrastructure, 5 600km stormwater pipelines, 490 wastewater pump stations and 23 wastewater treatment works,” she added.
African News Agency/ANA