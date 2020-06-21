City says commuters will suffer after MyCiTi buses, station set alight in Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The violent attacks on MyCiTi bus service assets and infrastructure in the Dunoon and Milnerton areas in Cape Town will have a devastating impact on commuters in the coming weeks, the City of Cape Town said on Sunday. This weekend marked one of the worst in the 10-year history of the MyCiTi service with violent attacks on assets and infrastructure in the two areas, mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said in a statement late on Sunday afternoon. "The MyCiTi service has been providing affordable public transport to thousands of commuters every day over the past 10 years. Those who attacked our buses and infrastructure this weekend are well aware of this and are hell-bent on destabilising and destroying this much-needed service. I am at a loss for words. "We are calling on the residents of Dunoon and Montague Gardens and eyewitnesses to please contact their nearest police stations with information, or to contact the city’s transport information centre so that those responsible can be arrested and prosecuted. This is nothing less but sabotage of the worst possible kind, and in a time of crisis when Covid-19 is challenging our resolve like never before," she said. On Saturday morning, at about 6.45am, protesters stoned a bus destined for the V&A Waterfront in Potsdam Road, near Dunoon. The attackers instructed passengers to get out and then set alight an 18-metre bus.

On Saturday evening, at about 10pm, the city was informed that a MyCiTi bus was set alight at the Omuramba MyCiTi station in Racecourse Road, Montague Gardens. The 12-metre bus burnt out completely and the station was extensively damaged, in particular platform 1 where the bus was set alight.

It was unclear what the protests were about.

The cost to replace the buses and to repair the station could be at least R8 million. Thankfully nobody was injured during the two incidents. The motive for these criminal acts was unknown, Purchase said.

"The area is volatile at the moment, and the city can only undertake a full assessment of the damage once it is safe to do so. In the meantime, the Omuramba station will remain closed. Also, the T03, T04, and 261 routes will be deviated until further notice," she said.

Passengers wanting to catch a bus or disembark at Omuramba station were advised to use alternative stops and stations. For the 261 route, they should use the Gousblom stop on Koeberg Road; for the T03 route, use the Sanddrift or Century City stations; and for the T04 route, they should use the Turf Club, Sanddrift, or Century City stations.

Commuters can call the transport information centre on 0800-65-64-63 for further updates in planning their journeys – the call is free from any phone.

African News Agency/ANA