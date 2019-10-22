Cape Town - A train commuter has died after being shot by a security guard during an altercation over tickets.
Manenberg police were called to Heideveld Train Station on Monday shortly before 6am where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot to the head, lying next to the platform.
Another commuter with a broken leg was being attended to by paramedics.
Acting station commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, says the incident happened at 5.30am after security guards on the train found a large group of people had boarded the train to Cape Town CBD without paying.
“The train was coming from Khayelitsha and after finding people who had not paid, the security guards took them off the train at the Heideveld station where they were to either pay a fine or leave.”