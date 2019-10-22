Clash with train security ends in tragedy









Picture: Supplied Cape Town - A train commuter has died after being shot by a security guard during an altercation over tickets. Manenberg police were called to Heideveld Train Station on Monday shortly before 6am where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot to the head, lying next to the platform. Another commuter with a broken leg was being attended to by paramedics. Acting station commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, says the incident happened at 5.30am after security guards on the train found a large group of people had boarded the train to Cape Town CBD without paying. “The train was coming from Khayelitsha and after finding people who had not paid, the security guards took them off the train at the Heideveld station where they were to either pay a fine or leave.”

Zama says as the train left the station, some commuters saw an opportunity to run away.

“They tried to escape and a scuffle broke out on the station where commuters allegedly started throwing stones at the guards and claims are that some of them were armed with knives and a female security guard was stabbed.

“The guard, who fired the shots, told officers someone pulled him down the platform during the fight and he fired three shots.

“One of them hit a commuter in the head and he was declared dead at the scene.

“The female guard was already removed by the time officers got there, so we are following up on her condition.”

Zama says another male commuter fell off the platform during the stone throwing incident and broke his leg.

“He was also taken away for medical treatment. The security guard stayed at the scene and gave police a statement. He also handed in his gun and the investigation continues.”

Metrorail spokesperson, Riana Scott, says: “The investigation is in progress and information yet to be confirmed. Metrorail condemns any criminal activity targeting employees and customers.

“The matter will be pursued with every legal means at Metrorail’s disposal.”

Daily Voice